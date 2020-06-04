As polls plunge, President Trump’s campaign looks to the electoral map and doesn’t like what it sees

It is not clear how fully Trump grasps the depths of his political peril; when he was asked Wednesday about trailing Biden in the polls, he replied, “I have other polls where I’m winning,” although he did not cite one. At times, his allies have taken unusual steps to try to calm his frustration, including commissioning and then leaking a poll last month that suggested that Trump had gained ground rapidly on Biden, people familiar with the efforts said, even as other Republican and nonpartisan polling showed the president’s numbers stagnant.