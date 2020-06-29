Analysis: The Supreme Court has stopped anti-abortion momentum — for now

The case also showed for the first time that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh backed the anti-abortion cause, as hoped by longtime activists. The ruling will only further the push by social conservatives to reelect Trump so they might have a third opportunity to nominate a justice, ensuring the court’s balance is fully in their favor, and in time to rule on more significant abortion cases working their way up to the Supreme Court. Many of those laws would have a far greater reach than the Louisiana case.