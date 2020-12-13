A drug company conference was thought to have only infected 99 people. Then it was feared the number had grown as high as 300,000. What happens when a superspreader event keeps spreading? ‘It’s a cautionary tale.’

One of the study’s more arresting findings was that within a month of the Biogen conference, the virus strain introduced there had made its way to Boston-area homeless shelters. Tests at the shelters, affiliated with the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, found 14 strains of the coronavirus, four of which appeared to have become superspreaders. The researchers found that two clusters of cases that resembled superspreader events were associated with the virus from the conference.