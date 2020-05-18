Inspector general’s firing puts Pompeo’s use of taxpayer funds under scrutiny

Usually outspoken on policy matters, he seemed to play a more subdued role early in the crisis. He eschewed diplomacy with China, where the outbreak began, and relentlessly criticized the Chinese Communist Party for its actions. He pushed spy agencies to look for evidence to support an unsubstantiated theory that the outbreak began in a virology laboratory in the city of Wuhan and later said there was “enormous” and “significant” evidence behind the theory even when many scientists and some intelligence analysts argued otherwise.