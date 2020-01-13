Both are savvy businesspeople with extensive financial resources. Sheindlin is the highest-paid television host in the country, with a reported net worth of $400 million. She tapes only 52 days a year, for which CBS pays her an estimated $47 million, and has negotiated producing rights. Bloomberg, who has already poured more than $200 million into his presidential campaign in less than two months, is estimated to have a net worth of more than $50 billion — though his wealth has been cited by populist rivals as an advantage that distorts the primary process.