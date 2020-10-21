A Joe Biden landslide? Democrats are still haunted by 2016, but some can’t help whispering.

On one level, such a scenario is entirely plausible based on the weeks and the breadth of public polls that show Biden with leads or edges in key states. But this possibility runs headlong into the political difficulties of pulling off such a win, and perhaps even more, the psychological hurdles for Democrats to entertain the idea. Many think that Trump, having pulled off a stunning win before, could do it again, even if there are differences from 2016 that hurt his chances.