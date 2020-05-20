‘Where are they?’: Joe Biden blasts Republican response to President Trump’s firings of inspectors general

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday blasted the Republican response to President Donald Trump’s firings of a string of inspectors general over the last several weeks, suggesting that in another era there would have been louder bipartisan criticism for ousting watchdogs.
His remarks, part of a virtual roundtable aimed at a Wisconsin audience, came several days after the president ousted Steve A. Linick, who led the office of the inspector general at the State Department — the latest inspector general Trump has removed.
The White House has said Trump fired Linick at the urging of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Democrats have opened an investigation. Biden spoke in forceful terms about his disappointment in some of his former Republican colleagues.
“That used to be a hobbyhorse for Republican senators,” said Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and previously a longtime Delaware senator. “Republican senators joined Democrats, they were strongly, strongly, strongly supportive of these independent inspector generals.”
That applied to Republicans “starting with” Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, Biden said.
“Where are they?” he continued. “Why aren’t they speaking up about this? It really bothers me. It bothers me a lot.”
Michael Zona, a spokesman for Grassley, responded in a tweet Wednesday with a swipe at Biden’s mental acuity — a favorite messaging tactic of Trump that is picking up among his Republican allies — writing that Biden “may have forgotten and missed a lot of what goes on around him, but @ChuckGrassley has demanded answers and been among the most outspoken members of Congress.”
He provided links to several recent instances in which Grassley defended the importance of inspectors general and pressed for more information.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has sharply criticized Trump’s firing of inspectors general, and some others expressed concerns with the Trump administration’s move, while other Republicans have accepted it.
Biden’s remarks were part of a virtual Wisconsin-focused campaign event, his latest effort to connect with voters in battleground states even as he campaigns virtually from his home near Wilmington, Delaware.
Throughout the roundtable, Biden talked about the challenges facing rural America, slammed Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and struck several populist notes as he described how he would lead the nation’s economic recovery. He also said he was looking at “new ideas to help bring small business out from under the shadow of this high-interest debt and these debt collection agencies.”
Biden promised once again that he would appoint his own inspector general “on Day 1” to make sure stimulus funds are “spent fairly and transparently.” And, he said, “not one more penny should go to a Fortune 500 company, period. Period. Not a single penny.”
He was slated to hold a virtual rally aimed at Milwaukee later Wednesday.
In between events, he also gave a virtual commencement speech for Columbia University Law School, addressing graduates including his own granddaughter. In the short speech, Biden said that it was up to leaders to create a more equitable world after the virus, continuing his efforts of recent weeks to promote a message of more ambitious change, abandoning the return-to-normalcy rhetoric that was a feature of his campaign during the Democratic primary.
“From this pandemic you can remake the world as it should be,” Biden said. “To see COVID-19 as the force majeure that compels us to rewrite the social contract that’s been scrambled by nature’s fury and human failures.”
Biden did not mention Trump by name. However, in another section of the speech, the former vice president said the graduates must be leaders in protecting the “very foundations of democracy,” which he said were under attack.
“Trust in self-governance, because right now it’s under attack,” Biden said. “The very people tasked with enforcing the rule of law are abusing their powers, protecting their friends, weakening the very principles that make our country work.”
Biden repeatedly mentioned his granddaughter Naomi, who was part of Columbia’s graduating class. He lamented not being able to attend an in-person ceremony and told the audience that she was named after his deceased infant daughter, who died in a car accident, weeks after Biden was first elected to the U.S. Senate, at age 29.
“When I think about Naomi graduating today, I think about the bonds that are passed through generations,” he said. “I think about the gift of time we have on this Earth. Where we carry our burdens and our dreams not alone, but together.”
