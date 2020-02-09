Others cited the large number of undecided voters in Iowa, saying that as the race narrowed, larger numbers of Democrats would get engaged. In the run-up to the caucuses, polling showed that as many as 40% of voters said they had not made a final decision on a candidate. At primary events, voters frequently say they would support any of the candidates over Trump, underscoring that their attention is far more focused on the president than on their own options for a nominee.