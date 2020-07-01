‘Sitting on millions of dollars’ and dying to blow it: Not this July 4

Roberto, left, and David Sorgi, the fifth generation of their family to run American Fireworks, by containers of pyrotechnics at the business in Hudson, Ohio, June 20, 2020. As many as 80 percent of the holiday fireworks displays in large cities and small towns have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. "We're going to lose 50 to 75 percent of our business from the Fourth of July, and there are no clear signs of when concerts or mass gatherings will be allowed again," said Roberto Sorgi. "We may not have a third or fourth quarter this year." (Da'Shaunae Marisa/The New York Times)