Analysis: An unusual year for crime statistics — overall crime decreasing while murders spike across cities nationwide

Homicides usually rise in the summer, which coincided this year with many people emerging from pandemic lockdown. In one recent weekend in Chicago, 14 people were killed and at least 106 people were shot, the most in eight years. At least 17 people died over the past Fourth of July weekend in Chicago including a 7-year-old girl, the latest in the city’s string of children fatally shot over recent weeks. And as The New York Times reported recently: “It has been nearly a quarter century since New York City experienced as much gun violence in the month of June as it has seen this year.” (On Sunday night, the city reportedly had nine killings in the previous 24 hours.)