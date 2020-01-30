Although Buttigieg began his TV ad campaign in Iowa first, there are fewer ads on the air for him in the final week before the caucuses than there are for his competitors. Buttigieg is being outspent by Sanders, Warren and the super political action committee backing Biden — though with the local airwaves saturated by political ads, there can be just as much value in making news by going on the attack on the stump as there is in buying more TV time.