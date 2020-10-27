Billy McFarland, of Fyre Festival infamy, now in solitary confinement after podcast interview

Russo said that inmates there are permitted to use the phones, and that all calls are recorded and screened by the prison. As for the photos of McFarland inside, which have been posted to an Instagram account that bills itself as being “managed by Billy’s team,” Russo said that inmates are permitted to use disposable cameras to take photos, and that those, too, are screened before they can be kept or mailed out. “They absolutely should have already known” about the podcast, Russo said.