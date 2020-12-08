First it was toilet paper. Then it was meat. Now, antacids become hard to find

Johnson & Johnson, which manufactures Pepcid, said that while most major retailers have enough supply to meet consumer demand, “we understand supply may still be temporarily out of stock in some stores and online.” A spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson added in an email: “We are taking all possible measures to ensure product availability in a timely and quality-based manner.” In July, executives at the company said over-the-counter medicine sales grew 30% in the United States in the second quarter on strong demand for adult Tylenol, Pepcid and other products.