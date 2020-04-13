Joe Biden is reaching out to progressives to unify the Democrats. Here’s what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants him to know.

There’s also this idea that if we all just support the nominee that voters will come along as well. I’ve flagged, very early, two patterns that I saw (among Biden’s campaign), which is underperformance among Latinos and young people, both of which are very important demographics in November. And so, I don’t think this conversation about changes that need to be made is one about throwing the progressive wing of the party a couple of bones — I think this is about how we can win.