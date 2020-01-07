Any prison sentence for Flynn would continue a precipitous fall for the former Army lieutenant general, who after a long career in Iraq and Afghanistan was entrusted with shaping the Trump administration's national security policy but became entangled early on in the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Flynn, who led “Lock Her Up" chants directed at Hillary Clinton during the Republican National Convention, is the only former White House official to have been charged in Mueller's Russia investigation.