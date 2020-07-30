Former President Barack Obama, others call on people to follow John Lewis’ example and fight injustice at his funeral in Atlanta

Lewis, who died July 17 at the age of 80, was among the youngest leaders of the civil rights movement. He was the youngest speaker at the 1963 March on Washington, where King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. He was an original member of the Freedom Riders, activists who challenged segregated bus lines in Southern states, and he was badly beaten by Alabama State Troopers in 1965 as he led a voting rights march in Selma, Alabama.