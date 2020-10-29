3 killed in knife attack at church in Nice, France — the 3rd such attack in 2 months

Supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, a religious political party, chant during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and the republishing in France of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, in Lahore, Pakistan, on Oct. 29, 2020. Some Muslims have been calling for both protests and a boycott of French goods. The placard on the left reads: "Only punishment for blasphemy, cut off the head from body." (K.M. Chaudary/AP)