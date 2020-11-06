Why Ethiopia is suddenly on the brink of civil war, threatening the stability of one of the world’s most strategic regions

Some governments and experts are urgently calling for dialogue over Tigray, but a Western diplomat in the capital, Addis Ababa, says “the message from the Ethiopians is, if you talk about a dialogue you equate the two parties, but ‘This is a legitimate government, that’s a renegade group.’” The objective as put forward by Ethiopia is to crush the TPLF, the diplomat said on condition of anonymity, and “if I say I’m going to crush you, then is there really scope for any negotiation?”