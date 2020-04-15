xml:space="preserve">
Sen. Elizabeth Warren the latest top Democrat to endorse Joe Biden for president

Associated Press
Apr 15, 2020 9:20 AM
WASHINGTON

Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, becoming the last of the former vice president's major Democratic presidential rivals to formally back him.

The Massachusetts senator dropped out of the race last month, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state. She refused to immediately endorse Biden or her fellow progressive Bernie Sanders.

Sanders, who suspended his campaign last week, endorsed Biden on Monday, A day later, former President Barack Obama announced his public backing of Biden.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks as Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden listen during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios on November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
