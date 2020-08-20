Analysis: 5 key takeaways from night 3 of the DNC, including Kamala Harris making history under historic circumstances

On Wednesday, a video showed her playing the French horn — an instrument she played as a child and has been working to relearn — and laboring to put together sentences. Then she looked directly at the camera and spoke about the importance of grit and not giving up. “Words once came easily, today I struggle to speak, but I have not lost my voice,” she said, in remarks her office said took hours to prepare because of her disability. “America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words.”