Analysis: 5 takeaways from the first night of the Democratic convention

Integral to Biden’s pitch is the idea that he can unite the country against President Donald Trump with a call to restore common decency. And the Democrats showed how people on either ends of the ideological spectrum are joining that effort. “We can all see what’s going on in our country today and all the questions that are facing us, and no one person or party has all the answers,” Kasich said in his convention message. “But what we do know is that we can do better than what we’ve been seeing today, for sure.”