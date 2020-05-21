xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Active shooter ‘neutralized,’ 1 sailor wearing body armor hurt in attack at Texas naval station: Navy

Associated Press
May 21, 2020 12:00 PM
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas
The entrance to the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi following an active shooter threat on May 21, 2020, in Texas.
The entrance to the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi following an active shooter threat on May 21, 2020, in Texas.(Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times/AP)

A security team “neutralized” an active shooter early Thursday at a Texas naval air station, the U.S. Navy said.

The security team responded to the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about 6:15 a.m. One sailor assigned to the security force team was injured but was in good condition, the Navy said.

The injured Navy sailor was shot but was wearing body armor, said a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide information not yet made public.

All gates remained closed and the facility remained on lockdown Thursday morning.
The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.

Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report from Washington

