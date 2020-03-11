Angela Merkel says up to 70% of Germans could be infected with coronavirus, insists spread must be slowed

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is citing expert estimates that up to 70% of the population could be infected by the new coronavirus as she insists on the necessity of measures to slow its spread.
Germany had confirmed some 1,300 infections as of Wednesday, with two deaths, a low rate that experts have put down to rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded.
Merkel noted at a news conference in Berlin: “You have to understand that if the virus is there, and the population has no immunity yet to this virus, there are no vaccines and no therapy so far, a high percentage – experts say 60 to 70% – of the population will be infected."
She said the priority is to slow the spread of the disease “so all the measures we are taking are of the greatest significance because they are giving us time – it does matter what we do, it is not in vain.”
The government has recommended the cancellation of all events with more than 1,000 people, among other things.
The European Union nation introduced a series of preventive measures on Tuesday, including a recommendation to ban indoor gatherings of more than 1,000 people. Schools remain open so far but the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are being urged to avoid public transportation.
Merkel made clear that Germany doesn’t intend to close its borders in the light of Europe’s coronavirus epidemic, arguing that it makes more sense for people arriving from badly hit regions to quarantine themselves at home.
Merkel said at a rare, hastily convened news conference Wednesday in Berlin that it’s important for European leaders to discuss “what are good and effective measures and what aren’t.”
Germany isn’t a direct neighbour of Italy, the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak. Austria and Slovenia to Italy’s north and Malta to the south have largely closed their borders with Italy.
On Wednesday, Belgium’s health ministry has announced a first death related to the coronavirus — a 90-year-old woman.
Since the epidemic that emerged in China late last year began, 314 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Belgium but the ministry predicted that more cases would soon emerge, saying hospitals are seeing more and more people with respiratory infections.