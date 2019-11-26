xml:space="preserve">
A uniformed Secret Service Officer patrols the White House grounds during a lockdown due to an airspace violation on Nov. 26, 2019. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area. Officials say the plane violated airspace rules in the restricted area on Tuesday.

The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about 45 minutes.

The U.S. Secret Service says personnel at the White House were told to remain in place.

Capitol Police said the evacuations were ordered after a report at 8:27 a.m. of a “possible aircraft in restricted airspace.” The evacuations were ordered “in an abundance of caution,” police said in a statement.

