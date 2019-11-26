The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area. Officials say the plane violated airspace rules in the restricted area on Tuesday.
The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about 45 minutes.
The U.S. Secret Service says personnel at the White House were told to remain in place.
Capitol Police said the evacuations were ordered after a report at 8:27 a.m. of a “possible aircraft in restricted airspace.” The evacuations were ordered “in an abundance of caution,” police said in a statement.