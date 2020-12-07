xml:space="preserve">
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to head to Brussels for crucial Brexit talks

By RAF CASERT and JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
Dec 07, 2020 1:58 PM

BRUSSELS. — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Commission plan to meet in person to see whether a last minute trade deal can be hammered out, official said Monday.

Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after a lengthy phone call that “significant differences” remained on three key issues.

They said they were planning to discuss the differences “in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days.”

The two leaders spoke for the second time in 48 hours as their trade teams remained locked in stalled negotiations in Brussels.
Gaps remain on fishing rights, fair-competition rules and the governance of future disputes, with just other three weeks until the two sides’ current economic relationship unravels at the end of the year.

A pedestrian walks past the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Monday Dec. 7, 2020. One of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations started off with little good news about any progress on the talks Monday, with the United Kingdom and the European Union seemingly still stuck on the same issues that have dogged the standoff for months. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
