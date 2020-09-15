City of Louisville to pay millions to Breonna Taylor’s mother, enact police reforms

The lawsuit, filed in April by Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, alleged the police used flawed information when they obtained a “no-knock” warrant to enter the 26-year-old woman’s apartment in March. Taylor and her boyfriend were roused from bed by police, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has said he fired once at the officers thinking it was an intruder. Investigators say police were returning fire when they shot Taylor several times. No drugs were found at her home.