Bolivia’s interim president Jeanine Áñez tests positive for COVID-19

Associated Press
Jul 09, 2020 7:26 PM
Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Áñez waves during a procession in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Áñez announced on July 9, 2020, that she has tested positive for COVID-19. (Juan Karita/AP)

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA — Interim Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez announced Thursday that she has tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the third Latin American leader to be infected in recent weeks.

Áñez said she will continue to work from isolation amid a spike in cases in the Andean nation, which has banned mass gatherings to try to limit the spread of the virus, which can cause the sometimes deadly COVID-19 disease.

“I feel good, I feel strong,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

Other Latin American leaders who have had bouts with COVID-19 include Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.
Bolivia is scheduled to hold a presidential election Sept. 6. Áñez is a candidate but is trailing in the polls.

