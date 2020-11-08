Biden looks to restore, expand Obama administration policies

He also said he will end the Trump administration’s “public charge rule,” which would deny visas or permanent residency to people who use public services such as Medicaid, food stamps or housing vouchers. Biden will support a 100-day freeze on all deportations while his administration studies ways to roll back Trump policies. But Biden will eventually restore an Obama-era policy of prioritizing the removal of immigrants who have come to the U.S. illegally and who have been convicted of crimes or pose a national security threat, as opposed to all immigrants who have come to the country illegally — Trump’s approach. Biden has said he will halt all funding for construction of new walls along the U.S.-Mexico border.