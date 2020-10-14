Supreme Court confirmation hearings: Durbin cites ‘orange cloud’ over nomination as Amy Coney Barrett says she’d keep open mind on court

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett presented herself in Wednesday’s final round of Senate confirmation questioning as a judge committed to a strict reading of the Constitution, holding deep personal and religious beliefs but vowing to keep an open mind on what would be a 6-3 conservative-majority court.
Senate Republicans are championing President Donald Trump’s pick, an appeals court judge who adheres to an “originalist” constitutional approach. Doubtful Democrats are digging deeper into the judge’s views on health care, abortion, racial equity and voting rights, but they are running out of time to stop her quick confirmation.
The conservative late Justice Antonin Scalia was her mentor, but Barrett said when confronted with his rulings and outspoken comments that she is her own judge.
“When I said that Justice Scalia’s philosophy is mine, too, I certainly didn’t mean to say that every sentence that came out of Justice Scalia’s mouth or every sentence that he wrote is one that I would agree with,” Barrett told the Senate Judiciary Committee,
The 48-year-old Indiana judge was being asked about several of Scalia’s decisions, some controversial. She did not respond directly to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the panel, who asked whether Barrett agreed with Scalia’s view that the civil rights era Voting Rights Act was a “perpetuation of racial entitlement.”
Barrett said Scalia’s approach — “originalism and texturalism” — is hers as well. But without discussing the specifics of that case, she called the Voting Rights Act a “triumph in the civil rights movement.”
When Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware ran through several of Scalia’s opinions including his dissent in the landmark 2105 Obergefell v. Hodges gay marriage case he wanted to know just “how closely” she stood by his views.
“I hope you’re not suggesting I don’t have my own mind,” Barrett said.
Her nomination to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has ground other legislative business to a halt as Republicans excited by the prospect of tipping the court balance to conservatives race to confirm her over Democratic objections before Election Day.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., opened the final day of her testimony praising Trump’s nominee as an “unashamedly pro-life” conservative who is making history as a role model for other women.
“She’s going to the court,” Graham said. “This is the first time in American history that we’ve nominated a woman who’s unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology.”
Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois agreed Barrett is making history — but as the first nominee considered so close to a presidential election, tapped to fulfill the president’s public quest to install a ninth justice in time to undo the Affordable Care Act in a case heading to the court Nov. 10.
Durbin called Trump’s intent to dismantle the health care law a cloud — “an orange cloud” — over her nomination, a political slam at the president’s tan.
“They need that ninth justice, that’s why it has to be hurried,” Durbin said.
Here are the latest updates from the third day of the Barrett confirmation hearings:
Audio difficulties force pauses in court hearing
The confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett paused for about 40 minutes because of audio difficulties.
The sound in the hearing room cut out a little before 2 p.m. Wednesday, after around five hours of questioning. The senators are completing 20-minute rounds of questioning and might do a final round of 10 minutes each. Wednesday is the final day of questioning.
The sound cut out right after Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut asked Barrett if she got some rest after a long day of questioning on Tuesday. The Indiana judge acknowledged that “I did have a glass of wine. I’ll tell you I needed that at the end of the day.”
Blumenthal said on that point, “I have a right to remain silent.”
The audio cut out again around 3 p.m., and the hearing took another unexpected break.
Biden says Barrett could strip health safeguards
Democrat Joe Biden says Judge Amy Coney Barrett “seems like a decent person,” but he calls it “an abuse of power” to confirm her to the Supreme Court before votes are tallied in the presidential election.
Biden said on a campaign fundraising call Wednesday that President Donald Trump is “trying to ram through this nominee days before the election after millions of people have already voted” just so she’ll be in place to hear another challenge to the 2010 Affordable Care Act.
As a law professor, Barrett criticized a Supreme Court decision upholding the health care law, but she hasn’t said explicitly how she’d vote on the matter as a justice on the high court. The court is scheduled to hear the latest challenge to the law in Nov. 10 oral arguments.
Biden told donors that a conservative majority on the court could effectively strip more than 100 million Americans with preexisting health conditions from having guaranteed eligibility to purchase health insurance. He also noted that the additional millions of Americans who have contracted COVID-19 may expand that list because of “lung scarring and heart problems.”
Before the 2010 law, insurers could deny coverage based on an applicant’s medical history.
Coons say Barrett would shift balance of court in more conservative direction
Sen. Chris Coons says Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would shift the balance of the court in a more conservative direction, even if she will not say publicly she has a conservative mindset.
The Delaware Democrat was speaking Wednesday, the third day of Barrett’s confirmation hearings. He asked whether she recognized that if she were confirmed, there would be a balance shift on the court that could have “profound” implications.
Coons referred to an interview Barrett gave in which where she spoke of a balance shift should Merrick Garland have been confirmed to the high court. Garland was chosen by President Barack Obama in March 2016 after Justice Antonin Scalia died, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to consider the nomination on grounds it was a presidential election year.
President Donald Trump nominated Barrett just days after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Sept. 18, and GOP senators are moving at a break-neck pace to confirm her before the election on Nov. 3.
Barrett told Coons she was referring to the fact that Garland was not an originalist, as Scalia was. Coons noted that Barrett, an originalist who claims Scalia as her mentor, would replace Ginsburg, who did not hold originalist views. That would shift the court’s 5-4 conservative majority to 6-3.
Coons said he would not vote to confirm her.
Barrett won’t say if president can pardon himself
Barrett won’t say whether a president can pardon himself but says she agrees no one is above the law.
Under questioning Wednesday from Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, President Donald Trump’s choice for the high court offered no view on the pardon issue. Multiple investigations are looking into Trump’s taxes, his businesses and his associates.
Barrett would not offer her thoughts on whether Trump would be able to pardon himself. But she agreed with Leahy’s assertion “no one is above the law.”
Barrett is in her third day of hearings and has repeatedly refused to say how she’d rule on various issues, including abortion and the Affordable Care Act.
Durbin says there’s an ‘orange cloud’ hanging over nomination
Sen. Dick Durbin says there’s an “orange cloud” hanging over the nomination of Barrett to the Supreme Court.
The Illinois Democrat didn’t specifically say he meant President Donald Trump in Barrett’s confirmation hearing Wednesday. But he said earlier on CNN that “orange cloud” hanging over the nomination was related to Trump and the Republican president’s Tweets.
Barrett was nominated by Trump just days after the Sept. 18 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Durbin says that Trump has made clear he wishes to undo the Affordable Care Act and that those wishes are also a cloud over Barrett’s nomination.
Barrett has said she is not “hostile” to the Affordable Care Act and has promised to hear all arguments.
Barrett has ‘open mind’ on allowing cameras at high court proceedings
Barrett says she’ll “certainly keep an open mind” on allowing cameras to broadcast proceedings of the high court.
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont have asked all recent nominees to the court whether they would favor live or same-day broadcasts of arguments. Previous nominees have also expressed openness but have cooled to the idea once they became justices.
The court has been providing live audio of arguments, held by telephone, since May due to the coronavirus pandemic — the first time it has done so. Grassley and Leahy are longtime members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and introduced legislation earlier this year to continue the practice.
While questioning Barrett on Wednesday, the 87-year-old Grassley joked it probably wouldn’t happen in his lifetime. But he says allowing cameras in the courtroom “can bring about a better understanding of the judiciary.” Leahy also urged Barrett to consider it during his round of questioning.
Graham praises Barrett for being ‘unashamedly pro-life’
Graham says the nomination of Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is a signal to young conservative women who oppose abortion that there’s “a seat at the table for them.”
While Barrett has repeatedly declined during her confirmation hearings to say how she would rule on abortion, Republican senators have been clear in their questioning that they know she is opposed to it.
Opening the second day of questioning on Wednesday, Graham told Barrett she has been “candid to this body about who you are, what you believe” and this is the first time a woman has been nominated to the Supreme Court who is “unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology.”
Graham says he’s “never been more proud” of a nominee.
Latest Nation & World
Barrett is the most openly anti-abortion nominee to the Supreme Court in decades. Democrats have warned her nomination could lead to the overturning of the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.