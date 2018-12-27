History or hatred? Selling Hitler's belongings and Nazi artifacts stirs a backlash

He has auctioned the journals of Nazi death camp doctor Josef Mengele for $300,000, Adolf Hitler's telephone from the Führerbunker for $243,000 and Hitler's ring featuring a swastika made of 16 rubies for more than $65,000. And just before Thanksgiving, a Hitler-inscribed propaganda photograph that shows the architect of the Holocaust hugging a German girl of Jewish heritage went for more than $11,000.

Big money abounds in the Nazi artifact market, and Basil "Bill" Panagopulos, founder of Alexander Historical Auctions in Maryland, is the trade's unabashed promoter. But at a time of growing anti-Semitism and white nationalism, the buying and selling of Hitler's belongings and other Third Reich tchotchkes - including counterfeits - is stirring up the same kind of debate that has dogged displays of Confederate flags and Civil War statues.

Which items of the past are worth keeping? Which spoils of war should be preserved? And which symbols of hatred are better off consigned to history's trash heap?

Online giants like Facebook and eBay, along with Christie's and Sotheby's, have come down hard against the sale of Nazi artifacts, curbing or banning their sale. Right after the sale of the Hitler photo in Maryland, another sale this month in Australia of some 75 Nazi artifacts kicked up a national controversy and prompted a rebuke from the local Anti-Defamation Commission.

Still, the demand for these objects is intensifying, according to Terry Kovel, co-founder of a 51-year-old annual price guide for antiques and memorabilia.

"The market for historic Nazi memorabilia is definitely growing," she said. "A lot of people are afraid the whole Nazi thing has been forgotten, and they want to show what was going on. More of it is coming out of hiding, too, because so much of the material came home with soldiers who are getting to the age of dying, and their families are selling it off."

Basil "Bill" Panagopulos, president of Alexander Historical Auctions, with the 1933 Heinrich Hoffmann photograph of Hitler with Rosa Bernile Nienau known as "the Führer's child," at Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City, Maryland. (Eileen Blass / The Washington Post)

Many Jewish groups, though not all, have denounced these sales.

Haim Gertner, the archives director of Yad Vashem, Israel's leading Holocaust memorial, said some of Hitler's personal items are worth saving, especially if the owners of Nazi artifacts believe that the material and anti-Semitic history should never be forgotten. But selling these artifacts to the highest bidder, he said, "is incorrect and even immoral."

Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, said some Hitler or Nazi party documents or objects should be preserved, particularly their writings revealing their murderous aims. But he said other Nazi memorabilia - much of which were smuggled out of Germany by American service members - merely inflate the dictator's mystique and embolden anti-Semites.

A book by photographer Heinrich Hoffmann was among items sold along by Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City, Maryland. (Eileen Blass / The Washington Post)

"The Hitler salute is coming back in this country, and bigots get their nourishment from seeing things like this photo and the girl," Hier said. "People will see that photo and say, 'Maybe Hitler had a good side to him' and 'Don't judge him so badly.' "

But Panagopulos, 60, whose auction house is based about 100 miles northeast of Washington, D.C., said the market is being driven by World War II movies, documentaries and endless segments on the History Channel, once derided as "The Hitler Channel." Many buyers of the expensive, headline-generating Nazi memorabilia are Jewish.

One of them is Michael Bulmash, 74, a retired Jewish clinical psychologist from Delaware. He has spent the last two decades buying Holocaust material, a sizable portion from Alexander Historical Auctions. He has donated everything - including children's books published by the anti-Semitic publisher Julius Streicher and an old back issue of Streicher's newspaper, Der Stürmer - to his alma mater, Kenyon College in Ohio, for the Bulmash Family Holocaust Collection.

"It's all about getting this stuff out in people's faces," Bulmash said, "especially when you had neo-Nazis marching in Charlottesville and the president of the United States creating a false equivalence between what neo-Nazis were doing and what the people who were trying to stop them were doing."

Another Panagopulos client, Howard Cohen, 68, a retired Jewish optometrist in Pittsburgh, keeps all kinds of "anti-Semitica" from Nazi Germany in his home, including a Der Stürmer ashtray featuring a caricature of a hooknosed Jew he got for about $2,000. He hides the material in drawers or boxes, so no houseguest would ever see them. His wife and adult children do not necessarily approve or understand, he said.

All his clients are serious history buffs, Panagopulos said, not skinheads or white nationalists.

"Skinheads don't have the means for it, and, even if they did have the means, they would have no historical appreciation for it," Panagopulos said. "I'm not some knucklehead, blood-drooling neo-Nazi. My wife is Jewish. Her mother is an orthodox Jew. Her father is a Jew. And my father's hometown in Greece was wiped out by Germans in World War II."

But the image of Hitler still resonates with extremists. James A. Fields Jr. - a self-professed neo-Nazi convicted of first-degree murder on Dec. 7 for driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, killing one woman and wounding 35 others - texted his mother a meme of Hitler when she urged him to be careful at the "Unite the Right" rally. "We're not the one who need [sic] to be careful," Fields told her.

Panagopulos established his auction house in Stamford, Connecticut, in 1991, first specializing in far less incendiary fare: a lock of President Abraham Lincoln's hair, or presidential autographs. Then, about eight years ago, he got into Third Reich memorabilia.

His first attention-getters were two sets of Mengele journals. In 2010, he sold one notebook for close to $50,000 to an orthodox Jew whose grandmother survived Auschwitz. But the American Gathering of Jewish Holocaust Survivors and Their Descendants organization found the sale disgusting and asked Richard Blumenthal, then Connecticut's attorney general, to investigate its authenticity.

"I sympathize with their revulsion regarding the apparent profit from this journal," Blumenthal said in a statement at the time.