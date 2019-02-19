Michael Flynn, other Trump appointees promoted selling nuclear plants to Saudis despite objections, Democratic report says

Key members of the Trump administration pushed a plan to sell nuclear power plants to Saudi Arabia in the months after the inauguration despite objections from members of the National Security Council and other senior White House officials, according to a new report from congressional Democrats.

The 24-page report from the House Oversight and Reform Committee is based on internal White House documents and the accounts of unnamed whistleblowers. It said the objectors - including White House lawyers and National Security Council officials - opposed the plan out of concern that it violated laws designed to prevent the transfer of nuclear technology that could be used to support a weapons program.

Of greater concern to some were potential conflicts of interest on the part of Michael Flynn, the retired Army lieutenant general who was President Donald Trump's first national security adviser and who consulted with a firm pitching the nuclear plan. Yet the effort persisted even after Flynn resigned and left the White House, the report alleges.

The possible sale of nuclear power plants to Saudi Arabia was discussed in the Oval Office just last week. The meeting included Energy Secretary Rick Perry, representatives from the NSC and State Department, and a dozen nuclear industry CEOs, one of the people present told The Washington Post.

The Democrats' report was released Tuesday morning by Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., the new chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, who has pledged investigations into the Trump administration. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday that his panel would join the Oversight committee in investigating the proposed nuclear sales.

"Multiple whistleblowers came forward to warn about efforts inside the White House to rush the transfer of highly sensitive U.S. nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia in potential violation" of federal law, the Oversight report says.

The report, key elements of which were confirmed by people directly familiar with the matter, cites whistleblowers who said that the Trump appointees "ignored directives from top ethics advisers who repeatedly - but unsuccessfully - ordered senior White House officials to halt their efforts."

Some Republicans on Capitol Hill bashed the report as inaccurate and politically motivated. Committee Republicans said Tuesday that they were not included in the drafting of the detailed report and had not had a chance to fully assess it.

"This is a delicate and nuanced issue that Chairman Cummings is approaching without bipartisan input and with far flung requests for information," Charli Huddleston, a spokeswoman for Republicans on the committee, said in a statement.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

A person close to the Flynn legal team said that "this entire matter was thoroughly reviewed by the special counsel's office a long time ago, and absolutely no charges were brought," referring to Robert Mueller's inquiry into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss such matters.

The report's release comes at a particularly difficult moment in Saudi-U.S. relations. In the aftermath of the killing of Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Congress has expressed reluctance to continue with a business-as-usual relationship with Riyadh.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced legislation that would strengthen the power of Congress to stop a U.S.-Saudi nuclear deal.

The Trump White House has balked at endorsing intelligence reports suggesting that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in the killing of Khashoggi, which was carried out Oct. 2 in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Many American experts on proliferation say it is in U.S. interests to sell American nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia to prevent rival Russian or Chinese companies from rushing in, potentially undermining the long geopolitical relationship between Washington and Riyadh.

Recently, the kingdom has been signaling an interest in forging greater ties with countries aside from the United States. It has been cooperating with Russia on oil policy, and a report Tuesday by the Russian news agency Interfax said the two countries were in talks about air-defense missiles.

Saudi officials have said they would like to buy nuclear power plants so their country is not totally reliant on oil, although the country has the world's second-largest known petroleum reserves. The kingdom says it wants nuclear energy to displace oil burned to generate electricity, especially for air conditioning. That would boost Saudi Arabia's oil export capacity. Saudi electricity consumption doubled between 2005 and 2015.

But Saudi Arabia also sees nuclear energy as a way to compete with Iran, which has one reactor in addition to the uranium enrichment program it concealed for years. The Saudi crown prince warned in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" last year that his country would develop nuclear weapons if Iran did. That added to concern among U.S. analysts that the Saudis want the atomic power project as a covert way to develop nuclear weapons.

The report released Tuesday notes that one of the power plant manufacturers that could benefit from a nuclear deal, Westinghouse Electric, is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, the company that has provided financial relief to the family of Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and a senior White House adviser. Brookfield Asset Management took a 99-year lease on the Kushner family's deeply indebted New York property at 666 Fifth Avenue.

Kushner is preparing for a trip to the Middle East to discuss the economic component of his Middle East peace initiative, according to the report. A lawyer for Kushner did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The Democratic report singles out several top Trump associates at the time as key proponents of the sales, and identifies Flynn as the leader. A plan was initially floated by IP3, a group led by several former high-ranking military officers, the report said. They called their plan a "Marshall Plan" for nuclear reactors in the Middle East. Flynn described himself in ethics filings as an adviser to a subsidiary of IP3.

Jack Keane, a retired Army general and one of four founders of IP3, said the report created an erroneous impression.

"There's a lot of inaccuracy in the suggestion that we were passing technology onto the Arabs and that would lead to weaponization," said Keane, who was in last week's Oval Office meeting. "If the United States is involved, we intend to prevent weaponization."