Michael Cohen paid tech firm to rig polls for Trump, create Twitter account hailing lawyer as 'sex symbol'

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, acknowledged a report Thursday that he hired a technology company to help rig online polls in his boss's favor ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign and said what he did was at Trump's direction.

Cohen responded on Twitter to a Wall Street Journal story that said Cohen had promised to pay $50,000 to a small firm run by the chief information officer at Liberty University in Virginia, where the evangelical leader and ardent Trump supporter Jerry Falwell Jr. is president.

"As for the @WSJ article on poll rigging, what I did was at the direction of and for the sole benefit of @realDonaldTrump @POTUS," Cohen wrote. "I truly regret my blind loyalty to a man who doesn't deserve it."

CNN reporter Jim Sciutto tweeted this morning Cohen had confirmed the report to the TV network.

According to the Journal article, John Gauger, who owns RedFinch Solutions, showed up at Trump Tower in New York in early 2015 expecting to collect $50,000 for his firm's work influencing polls for CNBC and the Drudge Report.

Gauger appears to have had trouble tipping the scales in Trump’s favor.

Cohen reportedly asked for his help in swaying a January 2014 CNBC poll to name the country’s top business leaders. Gauger wrote a computer script to repeatedly vote for Trump, but was still unable to get him into the top 100 candidates.

In February 2015, Cohen asked for help in rigging a Drudge Report poll of potential Republican candidates. However, Trump only managed to take fifth place, with about 24,000 votes, despite the assistance of RedFinch.

Trump came in behind now-Housing and Urban Development head Ben Carson and Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rand Paul of Kentucky. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker won the poll.

For his efforts, Cohen presented a blue Walmart bag containing $12,000 to $13,000 in cash and a boxing glove that Cohen said had been worn by a Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter, Gauger told the Journal. Cohen denied to the Journal that he had paid cash, saying he paid with a check.

Gauger told the Journal that he never got the rest of what he claimed he was owed. But Cohen in early 2017 received a $50,000 reimbursement from Trump and his company for the RedFinch work, the Journal reported.

Cohen also has said he helped arrange payments at Trump's direction to silence women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer for Trump, told the Journal that the RedFinch reimbursement showed that Cohen - who has since had a falling out with Trump - is a thief.

"If one thing has been established, it's that Michael Cohen is completely untrustworthy," Giuliani said.

“The president didn’t know about it and he didn’t know he stole that money,” Giuliani told the New York Daily News. “If he contracted with that company, he wouldn’t have had authority from the campaign to do that. He was on his own.”

Liberty issued a statement calling Gauger “one example among many outstanding LU employees who have made great contributions in their official roles and also enjoyed success as independent entrepreneurs.”

Cohen has pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations, tax evasion, lying to Congress and other charges unrelated to the RedFinch payment. He was sentenced last month to three years in prison, and is scheduled to testify before Congress next month before he begins his sentence.

According to the Journal, Cohen also instructed Gauger to create a @WomenForCohen Twitter account. Posts on the account, created in May 2016, described Cohen as a "sex symbol" and "pit bull."

The Associated Press contributed