R. Kelly will return to the same Cook County courthouse to face new charges, more than a decade after child porn acquittal

A decade ago, R&B superstar R. Kelly bowed his head and thanked Jesus after a Cook County jury acquitted him of child pornography charges stemming from an alleged videotaped sexual encounter with a 13-year-old girl.

Clear of a legal cloud that had hung over him for more than six years, Kelly emerged from the county’s main criminal courthouse on that afternoon in June 2008 to thunderous applause from his loyal fans, pausing to ask a young woman for a hug before jumping into a chauffeured car.

Now, the embattled singer is set to make an inglorious return to the Leighton Criminal Court Building, this time to face sweeping new sex abuse charges involving four victims — three of them minors — over the course of more than a decade.

The bombshell indictments charged Kelly, 52, with a combined 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in four separate cases for alleged misconduct occurring between 1998 and 2010. The counts each carry a maximum of seven years in prison upon conviction but could also result in probation.

According to the charges, one of the incidents occurred on Feb. 18, 2003 – while Kelly was free on bond while his child pornography case was pending.

The singer, whose legal name is Robert S. Kelly, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, Kelly, wearing a bright blue coat, walked through a crowd of reporters and photographers to surrender to authorities at the Central District police station at 18th and State streets. Moments later, two officers inside the station led him away in handcuffs.

Kelly will be held in custody until a bond hearing scheduled for Saturday afternoon. A police booking photo was released early Saturday morning.

Outside the police station following Kelly’s surrender, his lawyer, Steven Greenberg, called the charges baseless and accused State’s Attorney Kim Foxx of caving to public pressure. He vowed Kelly would be vindicated and charged that the women who have come forward recently to accuse Kelly are liars out for a payday.

“Everybody’s trying to profit off of R. Kelly,” said Greenberg, who had emerged from the station holding Kelly’s blue coat stuffed in an evidence bag. “ ‘He looked at me the wrong way!’ Boom, money.”

Amid the #MeToo era

The indictment marks the latest in a string of high-profile sexual misconduct cases against celebrities, most notably comedian Bill Cosby and movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Legal experts have warned that winning a conviction against Kelly for alleged sexual misconduct that occurred years ago could be fraught with hurdles, not only because of Kelly's high profile and previous acquittal but also because victims may be going public after a long silence and a lack physical evidence to corroborate their accounts.

This time, however, several factors don’t seem to weigh in Kelly’s favor.

Unlike the indictment brought against Kelly in 2002 that stemmed from a single videotaped incident involving Kelly’s goddaughter, the new charges accused the singer of a much wider pattern of sexual misconduct. With each victim, specific allegations of illegal sexual contact are made against Kelly, suggesting that prosecutors have garnered the victims’ cooperation unlike in the previous case.

The charges also come amid the #MeToo era when sexual allegations against powerful men have become much more likely to be believed. Indeed, the Cook County jury that weighed the evidence against Kelly in 2008 said in interviews they found reasonable doubt of his guilt even though the assault was captured on video.

A South Side native who rose to international fame in the 1990s with hits such as “I Believe I Can Fly,” Kelly has come under intensifying pressure in the wake of reporting in Buzzfeed and the New Yorker by Chicago-based journalist Jim DeRogatis as well as damning allegations that aired in a recent Lifetime documentary series.

In early January, Foxx made an unusual public plea for any alleged victims to come forward. Chicago police have conducted well-being checks at Kelly’s Trump Tower condo after callers reported their relatives were being held against their will.

Recently, the city alleged numerous building code violations at the singer’s Near West Side recording studio featured in the documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly.” Last week, Kelly’s attorneys announced the singer would vacate the industrial warehouse space because a judge had forbidden him from using it at night.

Intensifying professional trouble

At a news conference Friday in downtown Chicago, high-profile attorney Michael Avenatti, who says he gave prosecutors a sex tape involving one of the new indictments’ four victims, called the charges “the tip of the iceberg” for Kelly, who is reportedly under federal investigation in two jurisdictions in New York.

Avenatti, who is nationally known for his outspoken representation of porn star Stormy Daniels, also blasted Kelly’s “enablers” whom he said helped Kelly get away with years of abuse because they were looking for a payday.

"These people, they looked the other way while young girls were taken advantage of because they didn’t want to kill the golden goose,” Avenatti said “… It is disgusting, and every parent in America should be disgusted."

The indictment alleges that Kelly sexually abused:

—H.W. on more than one instance between late May 1998 and late May 1999.

—R.L. on one occasion sometime between late September 1998 and late September 2001.