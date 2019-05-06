Northwestern grad Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy who is 7th in line for the British throne

A beaming Prince Harry says he and his wife Meghan have a healthy baby boy.

Harry says he's "incredibly proud" of his wife after she gave birth early Monday morning. The baby weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and palace officials say he was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday.

The infant, now the seventh in line to the British throne, has not yet been named.

The prince says he is "over the moon" about the birth of their first child and said more details will be shared in the coming days. He spoke Monday before TV cameras.

Officials say senior royals including Queen Elizabeth II have been informed of the birth, as has the family of his late mother, Princess Diana.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who was an American actress known as Meghan Markle before she joined the British royal family, and Harry hadn't disclosed the location of the birth. But they ruled out the London hospital where the prince, older brother William and William's three children with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge were born.

Buckingham Palace said Harry was by Meghan's side.

Throughout Meghan's pregnancy, the couple never revealed the due date and said they decided not to find out the baby's sex in advance.

The child is eligible for dual British-U.S. citizenship if Meghan wants to go through the application process.

Harry and Meghan married at Windsor Castle a year ago this month. In April, they moved from a house on the London grounds of Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, which is on the property near Windsor Castle where they held their wedding reception.

Journalists and well-wishers have camped out for days in Windsor, about 22 miles west of London, awaiting the baby's arrival. Kensington Palace has said the new parents don't plan to pose for a photograph or appear in public with their baby for several days.

Markle graduated from Northwestern University in 2003 with a double major in international studies and theater. In magazine interviews, she has talked of being a "theater nerd" at Northwestern and exploring her biracial identity through an African-American studies class. She was also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Meghan, a California native, had a starring role on the American TV series "Suits." She had a previous marriage that ended in divorce and has strong feminist views. As the daughter of a black mother and a white father, she says she identifies as biracial.

Column: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, breaks a barrier with strength and charm »