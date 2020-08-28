In closely divided Kenosha, Trump’s law-and-order message hits unexpectedly close to home after Jacob Blake shooting

“I never thought this would happen here. This is organized crime. This is terrorism. They’re destroying our city, and I think a lot of the people who are coming in at night and doing it aren’t from here,” said Brenda Brady, 36, an art store owner who brought her 8-year-old twins downtown to paint flowers and the word “Hope” on a boarded-up storefront. “That’s why I was OK with them bringing in the National Guard. I wish they would have done it sooner.”