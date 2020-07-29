Joe Biden’s notes: ‘Do not hold grudges’ against Kamala Harris

Biden's list, at the least, suggests that he wants to defuse any tensions around his relationship with Harris. As reflected in his notes, Harris has become a reliable surrogate for Biden, appearing with him in online fundraisers amid the unusual social distancing standards forced on the campaign by the COVID-19 pandemic. As recently as last week, Harris headlined her own event for Biden, one focused on the Raleigh area in North Carolina, a battleground state where Harris' dual appeal to Black voters and college-educated white women could boost Democrats' prospects.