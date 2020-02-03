At a weekend rally for Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, one of her precinct captains from Davenport pondered what he would do if she didn’t get enough support at his Monday night caucus site.
“Pete’s so young. Joe’s so old,” Tom Burns, 76, a retired physics professor at St. Ambrose University, said of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 38, and former Vice President Joe Biden, 77.
Still, Burns concluded, “I’m actually more likely to pull for Biden as a second choice because he’s still in the center and has experience.”
As Iowa Democrats formally launch the process of selecting a presidential nominee Monday night with the first-in-the-nation caucuses, perhaps at no time in their history have Iowans’ second choices loomed so large with a huge field, no clear front-runner and a sharp division in party ideology between progressives and moderates.
Under caucus rules, a candidate has to receive 15% support to be considered. Without that minimum level of backing, supporters of those candidates can back another.
Add to the mix some changes made in an already confusing caucus system, and observers are warning not to expect a great deal of clarity from the results coming out of Iowa’s nearly 1,700 caucus sites. New counting methods involving caucusgoers and their preferences may muddle the definition of who actually wins the Hawkeye State.
“It could be a very confusing outcome. Iowa could be known for ambiguity,” said David Yepsen, a former longtime national political reporter for the Des Moines Register and now the host of a weekly political show on Iowa Public Television.
“Every one of the people in that top tier has the money and the organization to stay in” and head to next week’s New Hampshire primary, if not beyond, Yepsen said. “So yeah, it will winnow the field, but it’s not going to become mano a mano.”
The top tier of contenders heading into the 7 p.m. caucuses, which are held in schools, churches, homes and other outposts across Iowa’s 99 counties, are Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Klobuchar of Minnesota, along with Biden and Buttigieg.
Polls have Sanders, Biden, Warren and Buttigieg among the top tier, with Klobuchar making a run. Others also are seeking support, including businessmen Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has spent millions on TV ads nationwide and in Iowa, isn’t competing in the state and has focused his presidential campaign resources on later-voting states.
Republicans also will caucus in Iowa on Monday, but with leading members of the GOP solidly behind President Donald Trump’s reelection, the outcome is expected to be a foregone conclusion.
For the Democrats, Sunday meant a final day of urging supporters across the state to get their friends and neighbors to the caucus sites Monday, with some of them heading back to Des Moines to host or attend Super Bowl parties.
What’s at stake
Traditionally there are three basic tenets to the Iowa caucuses, and those haven’t changed: organization, persuasion and expectation.
Typically, candidates with a strong ground game and statewide organization — both in rural and urban areas — are able to get their supporters to the caucus sites. Persuasion comes into play for candidates’ staff and supporters at individual caucus sites, seeking to have attendees join with them if their personal favorite lacks the support needed to be counted.
Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, also a former agriculture secretary, delivered a lesson on persuasion for Biden supporters during a recent gathering at a hotel in rural Fort Madison in southeast Iowa.
“When you’re talking to those folks whose candidates aren’t viable and you want to encourage them to be Biden supporters, just say, ‘Look, Joe can get it done because he’s got the relationships. Joe can fix the problems worldwide because he understands the world. And Joe’s in the best position to win,’” Vilsack said.
Then there’s the game of expectation. Candidates are looking to meet or beat their expected showing as a sign that they can move forward in the lengthy caucus and primary battles that lie ahead, including Illinois’ March 17 primary. Candidates who fail to meet expectations face the prospect of an early departure.
“The caucuses are an indicator, they’re a barometer, a weather vane — use whatever metaphor you want — for not a polling sample, not a man on the street interview, but what real voters who are highly interested, active and knowledgeable think of their menu choices,” said Dennis Goldford, a political science professor at Drake University in Des Moines.
Iowa Democratic leaders expect a record-breaking number of people to attend, motivated by dissatisfaction with Trump’s presidency as well as by the large size of the field. The record was set in 2008 when a then-Illinois U.S. senator, Barack Obama, won the contest en route to the White House.
In that contest, 239,000 Democrats turned out, compared with 171,000 four years ago. Democratic leaders are predicting at least 250,000 attendees for Monday — if not higher.
How the caucuses work
When caucusgoers go to their precinct caucus site, they’ll gather in groups representing the candidate they support. If their candidate has at least 15% support from among all those at the precinct caucus, the contender is deemed viable. That’s where the process known as realignment — and the importance of being a voter’s second choice — comes into play.
If candidates don’t get to the 15% threshold, they are deemed nonviable. Their supporters can join with another candidate who already is viable, join with others to try to make a nonviable candidate viable or leave the caucus site. Unlike past years, there only will be one realignment session.
Additionally, people who backed a viable contender in the first round are locked into their support and cannot use the realignment process to leave the group to join with another candidate.
But there’s a new wrinkle in how the results will be reported.
Traditionally, the winner of the caucuses was determined by a percentage of what’s known as state delegate equivalents — the apportionment of delegates to Iowa’s Democratic state convention, where its 41 delegates to the national convention are allocated.
Four years ago, Hillary Clinton won the Iowa Democratic caucuses, earning 49.9% of what’s known as state delegate equivalents, to narrowly edge Sanders with 49.6%. But the actual number of supporters for each candidate never was released.
This time around, Iowa Democrats will be releasing hard counts of attendees. There will be a first-round hard count — measuring how many people came out for each candidate, regardless of whether the contender was deemed viable in each precinct.
Then election officials will release a second supporter count, post-realignment. That will represent the totals used to determine the state delegate equivalents.
That leaves open the possibility that one candidate could win the first-round turnout tally but another contender could win the delegate percentage count.
“You’ve got potentially two different candidates who can claim to have won,” Goldford said.
So who would be considered the winner in that scenario?
Yepsen said that he believed the initial preference count is “going to be what sticks” with the way the results are reported because “it’s a number that everybody can understand — one person, one vote.”
Others argue that since the caucus and primary contest is all about accumulating convention delegates to win the nomination, it is the delegate percentage count that should determine the winner.
The Associated Press has said it will use the delegate percentage to declare a winner, and Biden’s campaign said it will base the outcome using those figures.
“At the end of the day, that’s what matters, the delegates,” Vilsack said. “So we’re all going to have to be patient on Monday night.”
Ultimately, Goldford said, “whoever can claim bragging rights is going to claim bragging rights.”
What about the caucusgoers?
A unique factor of the caucuses is that voters identify themselves publicly, to their neighbors, just who they support for president.
There is no secret ballot like in a primary. So, while the process ends Monday night with its national impact, the caucusgoers still must live with their choices — and their neighbors. That’s a potentially inhibiting factor, particularly in rural areas.
Neil Reichenbach, of rural Wayland, a town of about 900 people in eastern Iowa, spent the weekend still kicking the tires, admitting he was “unsure what I’m going to do.”
“I’m looking for electability and who can beat Trump,” Reichenbach said at a Biden event after visits to see Buttigieg and Yang. “Will (Biden) be more electable than all the others? I’m just not sure which one can do it."
Eileen Wicker, a technical support worker from Bettendorf, also said she was still trying to make up her mind in advance of Monday’s caucus. At a Klobuchar event in a brewery, which spilled over into an adjacent bicycle shop, Wicker ticked off a list of what she was looking for in a candidate.
“Character. Integrity. Honesty, as much as possible. Ability. Experience,” she said.
Asked about the ability to defeat Trump as a favorable factor, Wicker had a warning.
“I think any of the Democrats could be electable, depending upon what’s happening, or they’ll all be in trouble," she said. “I don’t think there’s one candidate who has more electability over the other on the Democrats’ side.”
Still, in an acknowledgment to the split between progressives such as Sanders and Warren and moderates such as Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar, she said she’d prefer a more center-left candidate “if possible.”
“I think a moderate is going to have a better chance of attracting purple voters as well as red voters,” she said.
There are also often splits among families.
Former Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba and his granddaughter Sophia Gluba both attended a recent Buttigieg rally in the eastern Iowa city. He’s for Biden. She’s for Buttigieg.
Gluba, who was mayor for eight years, attended the rally to “check out the competition.” His 18-year-old granddaughter’s support for the former South Bend mayor left the 77-year-old former politician to joke, “Well, you’re out of the will.”
Both will work as precinct captains for their respective candidates Monday night.
The former mayor predicted the state will experience a record turnout but downplayed the idea that a lot of people will have their minds changed at the caucus sites.
“They make a big deal of that, but the truth is most people have their minds made up and know who their second choice is going to be, if they need it,” Gluba said. “I was talking to a Yang supporter today, and his second choice is Biden. I’m really hoping, for Joe’s sake, that he’s the second choice for a lot of folks, Klobuchar supporters especially.”
Sophia Gluba said she was drawn to Buttigieg by his generational appeal and believes it’s time for someone who is younger with fresher ideas to run the country. She called Biden a “tired” choice. Monday night will be her first caucus, and she’s spent recent days canvassing and working the phone bank for the campaign.
“The caucus is such a crazy process, at least to me since this is my first time, and I think it will be a fun experience to see people who come in and don’t know what’s going on and try to get them to come over to your side,” Sophia Gluba said. “I think those people who come in and know their choice probably won’t be viable, those are the ones we’re going to be looking to go up to and work hard to try and persuade.”
Twitter @rap30
Latest Nation & World
Twitter @BillRuthhart