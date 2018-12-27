'Green New Deal' divides Democrats intent on addressing climate change

One week after House Democrats triumphed in the election, Rep. Nancy Pelosi extended her hand to the party's energized left wing by promising to revive the select committee on climate change.

The move thrilled activists who, joined by incoming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, had protested in Pelosi's office that day. And word of reconstituting the panel, which was revered among Democrats for helping produce the 2009 cap-and-trade bill, was greeted as a sign of the party's commitment to aggressive climate action in the next Congress.

But the committee will not have authority to approve legislation and is not expected to have subpoena power - unlike its 2007 version. The committee's influence will be limited by Republican control of the Senate and President Donald Trump's rejection of climate science. While Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has called on the committee to draft a "Green New Deal" to get the country off fossil fuels by 2030, its work may not carry weight with the powerful standing committees in the House.

The coming battle will test liberals' clout as tensions between the activist left and the Democratic establishment underscore the ideological and strategic rifts that will affect the party ahead of the 2020 presidential primary.

"We should have a robust debate of ideas . . . then we figure out how to come to a consensus so that we are effective and are able in 2020 to defeat Donald Trump," said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. "The worst thing we could do is stifle a very vigorous debate because of a deference to protocol or precedent."

Congressional Democrats are united on the need to combat man-made climate change, but there is debate over what solutions to pursue and how aggressively in the era of divided government.

Pelosi, the Californian poised to become the next House speaker, and other party leaders have talked about addressing climate change as part of an infrastructure reform package that could earn backing from Trump; liberals want nothing less than the Green New Deal, a restructuring of the economy often compared to the Marshall Plan that rebuilt Europe after World War II.

Support for the Green New Deal is showing signs of becoming a liberal litmus test among lawmakers who may run for president. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., recently endorsed it, joining Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Rising support for this approach could shape the work of the House's climate panel. Nearly 40 House Democrats agree that the committee should focus its efforts on making the Green New Deal a reality. A proposal from Ocasio-Cortez and the youth-driven Sunrise Movement sets a March 2020 deadline for the panel to come up with legislation.

Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., a longtime ally of environmentalists, told E&E News last week that Pelosi asked her to consider leading the select panel but that the news was not "official quite yet."

Castor is not a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. On advocates for the Green New Deal, she told E&E News: "I think they have some terrific ideas . . . but that's not going to be our sole focus."

Climate activists expressed disappointment.

"Without a mandate to create a plan and a requirement that its members don't take fossil fuel money, we are deeply concerned that this committee will be just another of the many committees we've seen failing our generation our entire lives," said Varshini Prakash, the Sunrise Movement's spokeswoman.

The push reflects the increasing power and visibility of liberals on Capitol Hill. Poised to be the largest of the values-based caucuses next year, the Congressional Progressive Caucus has already received a jolt of energy from members such as Ocasio-Cortez, whose political celebrity and regular posts to her 1.1 million Instagram followers have earned her clout and attention at a level that is rare for an incoming member of Congress.

A number of lawmakers, including Khanna and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who co-chairs the caucus, have said they encouraged Ocasio-Cortez to seek a leadership position on the select panel.

Major overhaul bills are typically the work of standing committees, which are a mainstay of the legislative process and have the knowledge and strategic expertise that new panels sometimes lack. Climate activists have said they have been dealt a setback on that front, after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who is a strong proponent of the coal industry, won the party's top spot on the Senate's Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Unlike other soon-to-be chairmen of standing committees, Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., said he "didn't have a great deal of angst" about the climate panel.

"It's another platform to really talk about climate change and really enter it back into the dialogue for this country," said Grijalva, who will lead the House Natural Resources Committee in January. He said he expects the standing committees that work on environmental issues to coordinate their efforts. He said he hopes that at least one member of his panel will also serve in the climate group as a "linkage."

The committees still have moved to defend their turf on climate issues.

After Pelosi said she would resurrect the select panel, Grijalva joined incoming chairmen on the Energy and Commerce Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee to announce that they will hold climate hearings for two days in early 2019.

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., who will lead Energy and Commerce in January, has also announced plans to investigate the Trump administration's sweeping rollback of environmental regulations.