Yacht rock revue kicks off first night of drive-in concerts in Indiana

Harms had been worried attendees would be confined to their cars but was glad to see that wasn’t the case. She said the night felt like a mix of a tailgate — although grills and open fires were prohibited, fans set coolers full of fruit salads, ranch dip and hot dog condiments on red-and-white-checked tablecloths — and a concert at The Lawn, the outdoor amphitheater in downtown Indianapolis. “It’s still a party,” she said. “It’s just separate parties.” She said it was the first concert she and her husband had attended all year because of “this stupid virus.”