To movie theater owners and studio executives, "1917" is emblematic of the kind of experience ticket buyers can only get on the big-screen. The slice-of-life war epic unspools to look like one unbroken shot, resulting in an edge-of-your-seat journey that makes audiences feel like they, too, are in the trenches. Moviegoers, most of whom were older males, appear enthusiastic about the film, awarding it with an A- CinemaScore.