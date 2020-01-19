“Bad Boys for Life” earned $58.5 million over the traditional weekend and should cross $67.5 million through Monday. Heading into the extended holiday frame, the “Bad Boys” threequel was expected to debut to $38 million to $45 million. But solid word of mouth from both audiences and critics (It landed an "A" CinemaScore from moviegoers and a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes) boosted ticket sales and justified Sony’s decision to revive a 17-year-old franchise. “Bad Boys for Life” now holds the second-biggest opening ever for a January release (behind “American Sniper” with $107 million), as well as Sony’s best start for an R-rated movie.