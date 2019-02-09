Campaign 2020: The list of Democratic presidential candidates who want to topple Trump

The 2020 presidential campaign has begun in earnest, with a variety of candidates either entering the race or announcing exploratory committees that allow them to begin fundraising.

The Iowa Caucuses are more than a year away (Feb. 3, 2020) but several candidates are already scrambling for momentum in what’s expected to be a crowded field. One, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, entered really early, throwing his hat in the ring in July of 2017.

But there are likely many more big names to come. Former Vice President Joe Biden, billionaire Michael Bloomberg and Senators Sherrod Brown, Amy Klobuchar and 2016 Democratic runner-up Bernie Sanders are some of the more well-known names considering a bid. Keep checking back here for the latest on the Democratic candidates and follow national political coverage here.

Officially in: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris, San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Rep. John Delaney, former W. Va. state Sen. Richard Ojeda, former tech executive Andrew Yang.

Formed exploratory committee: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Cory Booker addresses the crowd during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Dome event on Jan. 21, 2019, in Columbia, S.C.

Cory Booker

Current New Jersey senator and former mayor of Newark, Cory Booker announced his bid for the Oval Office on Feb. 1, 2019.

Booker has long been seen as a challenger for the presidency. Something of a centrist, Booker’s announcement focused on unity and pride in America in an era marked by bitter political polarization.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg walks around as he talks with people at Farmers Market in South Bend, Ind., on Jan. 10, 2019.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

The mayor of South Bend, Ind., home of the University of Notre Dame, announced he was forming an exploratory committee on Jan. 23, 2019.

At 37-years old, Buttigieg is only a few years older than the age requirement to be commander-in-chief, which is 35. He is a former Rhodes scholar and veteran of the war in Afghanistan and would be the first openly gay nominee from a major party. He ran unsuccessfully in 2017 for chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., holds a news conference following her announcement that she will run for president on Jan. 21, 2019.

Sen. Kamala Harris

The first-term senator from California, where she was the former attorney general, entered the race on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Harris, if successful, would be the first woman African American to win the nomination.

Harris bypassed the traditional route of launching an exploratory committee. During a recent TV appearance to promote her new book, “The Truths We Hold,” Harris described Washington as a “hot mess,” saying she was raised to fix problems.

Surrounded by her family, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) announces that she will run for president in 2020 outside the Country View Diner on January 16, 2019 in Troy, New York.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York Democrat announced an exploratory committee on an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Jan. 15.

Gillibrand was appointed to fill Hillary Clinton’s senate seat in 2009 and was re-elected in November.

Julian Castro, former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary and San Antonio Mayor, announces his candidacy for president on Jan. 12, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.

Julian Castro

The mayor of San Antonio and the former secretary of housing and urban development under President Barack Obama officially entered the race on Jan. 12.

The first Latino to enter the race made immigration the focus of his announcement, attacking Trump’s policies and his push for a border wall.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks at the Democratic National Conventionon July 26, 2016.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

The Hawaii Democrat announced on CNN’s “The Van Jones Show” on Jan. 11 that she would run for the White House, listing criminal justice reform, climate change and health care as issues she wanted to solve.

A week later, she apologized to LGBTQ people after criticism of her past comments and work against gay rights resurfaced. She had apologized previously, saying she has evolved on the issue.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), her husband, Bruce Mann, and their dog Bailey take the stage before Warren addresses an Organizing Even at Manchester Community College in Manchester, N.H., on January 12, 2019.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator became the first prominent candidate to dip a toe into the race, announcing in an email to supporters on Dec. 31, 2018, that she was forming an exploratory committee. She made it official on Feb. 9, 2019, that she was after the Dem nomination and the White House.