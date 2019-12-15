1) Medicare for All: Like her friend and ally Bernie Sanders, Warren backs a single-payer “Medicare for All” plan that would put an end to private insurance and enroll everyone on the government health care system. Her $20.5 trillion plan to provide every American with health care without raising taxes on the middle class has faced questions about whether the plan to pay for it is realistic. It would tax employers $8.8 trillion — about what they currently spend on health insurance, double the wealth tax on billionaires, add new taxes on stock trades and investment gains, create new fees on big banks and increase taxes on companies that make more money abroad. The plan also relies on $400 billion less spending on immigration and $800 billion in military spending cuts. The plan also counts on $6.1 trillion in funding from states, which would pay the federal government the amounts they spend now to cover insurance for state workers and low-income residents on Medicaid.