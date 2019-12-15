1) Child poverty/baby bonds: Booker has rolled out a plan aimed at cutting child poverty by providing a $300 monthly allowance for each child under the age of 5 years old for most families. The plan would do so through a dramatic expansion of the child tax credit while eliminating a limit for poor families who currently are limited to claiming the credit for no more than 15% of the income they earn over $2,500. Booker’s plan also would begin to phase out the child tax credit for individuals who make more than $130,000 per year or couples making more than $180,000. He also has campaigned on a “baby bonds” plan that would create government-funded savings accounts to children, starting with $1,000 when they are born. Payments of up to $2,000 per year would be placed in the child’s account annually, with the amount tiered based on family income. Families earning more than $125,000 would receive no contributions. The child would receive the money once he or she turns 18 and could use it for college, buying a home or starting a business.