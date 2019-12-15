2) Staying power: Yang has gone from a fringe candidate to one positioned to stay in the race for the foreseeable future. As of late November, Yang was averaging No. 7 in the field, according to national polling data -- behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Sanders, Warren, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York City Mayor and entrepreneur Michael Bloomberg and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (who has since dropped out of the race), but ahead of another six candidates. By polling at about 3% and continuing to garner a high number of small-dollar donors, Yang has assured himself a spot on the debate stage.