Amy Klobuchar is a third-term U.S. senator from Minnesota, running a presidential campaign that seeks to distinguish her as a moderate voice of common sense from the Midwest. She frequently touts her success in winning counties that President Donald Trump won in 2016 as a reason she could fare well against him in key swing states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and Iowa.
Age: 59
Born: Plymouth, Minnesota
Current residence: Minneapolis
Government experience: Hennepin County attorney (1999-2007); U.S. senator from Minnesota (2007-present).
Political experience: Klobuchar has never lost an election. In 1998, she won election to the open seat of Hennepin County attorney, the top prosecutor in the county that includes Minneapolis. She won reelection unopposed in 2002. In 2006, Klobuchar ran for Senate after U.S. Sen. Mark Dayton announced he would not seek another term. She won by 20 percentage points and won reelection in 2012 by nearly 35 points. In 2018, Klobuchar won a third term by a 24-point margin.
Three top issues:
1) Health care: Klobuchar takes a more moderate approach to expanding access to health insurance, favoring a public option to expand Medicare or Medicaid in addition to private insurance. She does not favor the government-run “Medicare for All” approach that many of the more progressive candidates back.
2) Rural reforms: Klobuchar has an extensive “Plan from the Heartland” to strengthen farms and rural towns. The plan includes dozens of provisions. Among them, invest in rural infrastructure, bring high-speed broadband to every home and business in America, expand agricultural research, create more access to loans for small and family-owned farms, and encourage sustainable farming practices to help combat climate change.
3) First 100 days: On the trail, Klobuchar frequently references her plan for more than 100 actions in her first 100 days as president, including rejoining the Paris accord on climate change; immediately allow the importation of prescription drugs from Canada; raise the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour; and introduce gun legislation that would require universal background checks, close the gun show and “boyfriend” purchase loopholes, and ban bump stocks, assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
Three key attributes:
1) Gets bills passed: Klobuchar frequently campaigns on her ability to work across the aisle, noting that she was the lead Democrat on dozens of bills that have passed Congress.
2) She’s won in Trump territory: Klobuchar often notes how she repeatedly has won Republican territory in Minnesota, a state that Hillary Clinton narrowly carried over Trump in 2016. In the 2018 midterms, Klobuchar won 42 counties that went for Trump two years earlier, a fact she notes in making the argument she can win back blue-collar voters who backed the president in the last election.
3) Chicago connection: After getting a political science degree from Yale, Klobuchar graduated from the University of Chicago Law School in 1985. She was an associate editor of the University of Chicago Law Review during her time in Hyde Park.
Campaign slogan: “Amy for America.”
Campaign website: amyklobuchar.com
Read up: