3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Southern California bowling alley: police

A late-night fight at a coastal Los Angeles suburban bowling alley turned deadly Friday night, killing three men and injuring four.

The Torrance Police Department responded to calls of "shots fired" at the Gable House Bowl, in Torrance, California, shortly before midnight.

Multiple victims were found with gunshot wounds inside Gable House Bowl, which is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and an arcade.

Police said three men died at the scene and four male victims were injured, two of whom were transported to a hospital for unknown injuries. The other two injured sought their own medical attention.

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting, but witnesses said it stemmed from a fight between two large groups of people at the bowling alley.

Wes Hamad, a 29-year-old Torrance resident, was at the bowling alley with his 13-year-old niece and cousin when he saw a "huge fight" break out. Hamad said the brawl, which lasted about five minutes, blocked the entrance of Gable House Bowl and devolved into "complete chaos."

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times Police respond to the scene of a fatal shooting at a bowling alley and arcade in Torrance, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2019. Police respond to the scene of a fatal shooting at a bowling alley and arcade in Torrance, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2019. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

"I grabbed my niece and started running toward the far end of the bowling alley," he said. "As we were running, we heard 15 shots."

As he was leaving, Hamad said he saw a woman weeping over a man who was had multiple gunshot wounds in his head and neck.

Damone Thomas was in the karaoke section of Gable House Bowl, a regular stop for him and his friends after work on Fridays, when people ran in saying there was a shooting. The 30-year-old Los Angeles resident said his friend flipped over one of the tables to shield them as they heard gunshots.

Thomas said he didn't feel scared because he was "just trying to survive." But when he was driving back home, he said he realized how traumatic the situation was and said he hasn't been able to fall asleep. "Closing my eyes, all I can see is the women against the wall crying, not knowing what to do," he said.

Both Thomas and Hamad said they had ever witnessed any violence there in the past, but Hamad said he had stopped going for a while because he heard someone with a gun was recently seen there.

"I definitely won't be going back anymore," he added.

Brandon Tyre, 31, said he was inside celebrating a friend’s birthday. He was bowling when a fight broke out, then he heard gunshots. When he looked, his brother had been shot in the chest. Tyre was waiting to hear what happened to his brother, who remained inside.

Others outside the bowling alley were visibly shaken. Some men were vomiting. Women were crying, screaming and clinging together as a group.

Employees of Gable House Bowl, who could not give their names because they weren’t authorize to speak to the media, said violence at the establishment is rare. They said fights have broken out before in the parking lot, often because someone was drunk. They said the business overall is calm. Families go there to have birthday parties.

Ruben Vives and Courtney Lewis of the Los Angeles Times contributed