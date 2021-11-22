SUV speeds into Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis.; multiple people injured, mayor confirms

WAUKESHA, WIS. — More than 20 people were injured when an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Sunday, the city’s police chief said.
Chief Dan Thompson said the investigation is ongoing, but that a “suspect vehicle” was recovered. Some of those injured were taken by police to hospitals, and others were taken by family members, Thompson said.
Police in Waukesha, located about 20 miles west of Milwaukee, were urging people to avoid the downtown area.
A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.
Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.
“Then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are who are struck by the vehicle,” Tenorio said. “And then, and then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there, there are people on the ground who looked like they’d been hit by the vehicle.”