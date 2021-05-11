Virginia woman fatally stabbed infant son and critically injured 8-year-old daughter at their home, according to police

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. — A Virginia woman fatally stabbed her infant son and critically injured her 8-year-old daughter at their home, police said Tuesday.
Newport News police officers responding to a report of a female in distress Monday night found an 8-year-old girl and an 10-month-old boy with multiple stab wounds, police said. Officers began providing first aid, but the infant died at the scene. His sister was taken to a hospital, where she was in critical but stable condition, police said Tuesday.
Police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference Tuesday that officers described the incident as “horrific.” Both children had been stabbed with a 2- to 3-inch pocket knife found nearby, he said.
“The thing they saw, they’ll remember for the rest of their careers,” Drew said.
The mother, 35-year-old Sarah Whitney Ganoe, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of felony child neglect.
News organizations reported that police initially got a call from the infant’s father, who told them his fiancée was erratic and Ganoe had texted him with a disturbing message about what he would find when he got home. Officers had been to the apartment before the stabbings, Drew said.
Online court records did not list an attorney for Ganoe and calls to listings for Ganoe were not answered.