Former President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse after his arraignment in Miami, June 13, 2023. Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner whose efforts to cling to power after his defeat shook American democracy, was booked on federal criminal charges that he illegally retained defense secrets and obstructed the government’s efforts to reclaim the classified documents. (Saul Martinez/The New York Times)

MIAMI — Donald Trump’s first stop after court was the iconic Versailles restaurant and bakery in the Little Havana neighborhood.

Inside, a group of people greeted him and laid hands on him in prayer. Those in the room also sang “Happy Birthday” to Trump, who will turn 77 on Wednesday.

“Some birthday. Some birthday,” he said. “We’ve got a government that is out of control.”

Versailles is a landmark that is a required stop for politicians visiting Miami. Cuban exiles gathered there to celebrate Fidel Castro’s death in 2016.

Trump’s aide and co-defendant, Walt Nauta, joined him at the eatery, helping people take selfies with Trump.